Net Neutrality Rules to Be Published Sept. 23

The Federal Register plans to publish the FCC's network neutrality order Friday, Sept. 23, after which opponents of the rules can take them to court -- Verizon had said it would re-file a suit that was disallowed as premature, and a spokesman reiterated Thursday that the company would do so.



The Federal Register posted the rules on its Web site for public inspection with the notice that it would be published Sept. 23. According to FCC rules, orders cannot be challenged until they are published in the register.



The rules, which were approved Dec. 21 of last year, will go into effect Nov. 20.