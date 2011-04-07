Net Neutrality Rule-Blocking Bill Is 'Possible' For ThursdayHouse Vote
The House may or may not take up the FCC network
neutrality-blocking bill Thursday, according to a note from Democratic
Whip Steny Hoyer (D-Md.).
On the whip home page, the bill is listed as only
"possible" for a floor vote Thursday.
H.J. Res. 37 would invalidate the FCC's Dec. 21 vote to
expand and codify its network neutrality guidelines per a compromise hammered
out with industry players looking to avoid the stricter regulation of Internet
access under some title II common carrier regs.
House Communications Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden
(R-Ore.) is pushing the resolution with the backing of full Energy &
Commerce Committee Chair Fred Upton (R-Mich.) and other leading party members.
The President has been counseled by his advisors to veto it in the unlikely
event it passed in the Senate.
