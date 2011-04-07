Net Neutrality Rule-Blocking Bill Is 'Possible' For ThursdayHouse Vote

The House may or may not take up the FCC network

neutrality-blocking bill Thursday, according to a note from Democratic

Whip Steny Hoyer (D-Md.).

On the whip home page, the bill is listed as only

"possible" for a floor vote Thursday.

H.J. Res. 37 would invalidate the FCC's Dec. 21 vote to

expand and codify its network neutrality guidelines per a compromise hammered

out with industry players looking to avoid the stricter regulation of Internet

access under some title II common carrier regs.

House Communications Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden

(R-Ore.) is pushing the resolution with the backing of full Energy &

Commerce Committee Chair Fred Upton (R-Mich.) and other leading party members.

The President has been counseled by his advisors to veto it in the unlikely

event it passed in the Senate.