Net Neutrality Groups Slam House Subcommittee Hearing

Net-neutrality activists were taking aim at the House Communications Subcommittee's scheduled net-neutrality hearing Tuesday (Feb. 25) even before it got underway, and they minced no words in the process.

CREDO billed it as a net-neutrality "clown show" meant to undermine new rules.

"Today's hearings are just the latest episode of House Republicans' long-running IRS-Benghazi-death-panels clown show," said Becky Bond, VP and political director of CREDO Mobile, which raises money for progressive groups and has backed various efforts to flood D.C. with pro-Title II reclassification messages.

