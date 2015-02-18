Net Neutrality Groups Claim Million-Plus Pushes for Rules

A recently formed coalition pushing strong net neutrality rules says it has generated over a million calls and emails to legislators and regulators and lobbyists since announcing they were getting together seven weeks ago.

The groups in the coalition are Mozilla (Firefox), Color of Change, CREDO, Daily Kos, Demand Progress, Fight for the Future, Free Press and MoveOn.org.

The groups released some breakdowns of those figures, contrasting that with the ad campaigns "financed by cable giants like Comcast..." Their announcement actually came out the same day Comcast took out an ad on the back page of The Washington Post A section to point out that it was already under the old net neutrality rules per the NBCU deal condition, and promising that it would not block, throttle or prioritize content.

According to the coalition, since Jan. 1, it has generated 1,023,296 contacts, which break down to 716,950 emails and petitions to Congress, 120,710 calls to Congress, 75,834 emails and petitions to the FCC and 109,802 emails or petitions to others including the National Cable & Telecommunications Association and CTIA: The Wireless Association.