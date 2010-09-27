Net Neutrality Draft Surfaces

A draft of a network neutrality bill being worked

on by top House legislators was floating around Washington Monday, a framework

that included applying network neutrality principles, including a nondiscrimination

and transparency principle, to wired broadband, applying only a more limited

version of those principles to wireless, and preventing the FCC from

reclassifying broadband as a Title II service.

The FCC would instead deal with violations on a

case-by-case basis, as it had planned to before a federal court threw that

power into doubt in its BitTorrent decision.

While wired broadband providers would not be

allowed to "unreasonably" discriminate against

content, that prohibition would be subject to a lengthy definition of

reasonable network management (see below).

House Energy & Commerce Democratic leadership

have been working on a bill that would clarify the FCC's regulatory authority

over broadband, trying to get something on the table before they exit this week

to get re-elected. Nothing would likely happen to turn it into law before the

lame duck session, if then.

But it would provide a signal to FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski to hold off on reclassification.

The bill would sunset after two years, and

contains much of the language suggested by ISPs to the Energy & Commerce

Committee leadership.

Things not to like in the bill from the

perspective of network neutrality backers, according to one speaking on background, was

foreclosing the Title II option, the relatively light treatment of wireless

broadband, and no mention of the elements of the National Broadband Plan--like

migrating the government subsidies from phone to broadband--which the FCC has

said needed clarifying.

The bill would give the FCC until Dec. 31, 2011,

to figure out if they needed any more authority than the bill contained to

implement the plan.

According to the draft, which may not be the final

language, wired broadband providers:

"(1) shall not block lawful content, applications,

or services, or prohibit the use of non-harmful devices, subject to reasonable

network management;

"(2) shall not unjustly or unreasonably

discriminate in transmitting lawful traffic over a consumer's wireline

broadband Internet access service. For purposes of this subparagraph,

reasonable network management practices shall not be construed to be unjustly

or unreasonably discriminatory.

"(3) shall disclose accurate and relevant

information in plain language regarding the price, performance, and network

management practices of its wireline broadband Internet access services

sufficient for consumers to make informed choices regarding use of such

services and for content, application, service, and device providers to develop

and market new Internet offerings..."

But wireless carriers would be subject to fewer

restrictions, including only being subject to a nondiscrimination clause when

it comes to competing services. That would conceivably allow them to block or

degrade or favor content so long as it was not for a service in competition to

one of its own. So, they couldn't block a VoIP service, but could block,

say, Twitter.

According to the wireless commandments in the

draft, providers:

"(1) shall not block consumers from accessing

lawful Internet websites, subject to reasonable network management;

"(2) shall not block lawful applications that

compete with the provider's voice or video communications services in which the

provider has an attributable interest, subject to reasonable network management; and

"(3) shall disclose with regard to its wireless

broadband Internet access services the same information required of wireline

broadband Internet access service..."

The FCC would be empowered to fine violators up to

$2 million. But it would not be allowed to proceed with its plan to reclassify

broadband as a Title II service. "The Commission may not impose

regulations on broadband Internet access service or any component thereof under

Title II of the Communications Act, except in the event that a provider of

broadband Internet access service elects to provide the transmission component

of such service as a telecommunications service under Title II of the

Communications Act," the draft language says.

The bill would also answer the question of just

what reasonable network management is, including a definition with more wiggle

room for wireless.

According to the bill, it is defined as "a network management

practice that is appropriate and tailored to achieving a legitimate network

management function, taking into account the particular network architecture or

technology of the provider. It includes appropriate and tailored practices to

reduce or mitigate the effects of congestion on a broadband Internet access

provider's network; to ensure network security or integrity; to address traffic

that is harmful to or unwanted by users, including premise operators, or to the

provider's network, or the Internet; to meet the needs of public safety; and to

provide services or capabilities to effectuate a consumer's choices, including

parental controls or security capabilities. In determining whether a network

management practice is reasonable, the Commission shall consider technical requirements,

standards, or best practices adopted by one or more independent,

widely-recognized Internet community governance initiative or standard-setting

organization. In determining whether a network management practice for wireless

broadband Internet access service is reasonable, the Commission shall also

consider the technical, operational, and other differences between wireless and

other broadband Internet access platforms, including the need to ensure the

efficient use of spectrum."