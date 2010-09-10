NetNeutrality Comments due By Nov. 4

All sides of

the network neutrality debate will have until Nov. 4 to weigh in on

how or whether the Commission should apply openness principles to

wireless broadband and specialized services that travel

over the "last mile" of Internet access but are separate from the

public Internet.



The FCC's request for further comment

was published in the Federal Register Friday, which starts the clock on its comment period.



Initial

comments will be due Oct. 12, with replies due Nov. 4. The comments are

follow-up input on the FCC's proposal to expand and codify its

Internet openness principles.

The

commission has said there is "narrowing" disagreement on its four

Internet openness guidelines and two additional ones on transparency and

nondiscrimination. But it said two sticking points are

the specialized service and wireless issues. Industry players are

meeting to try to come up with compromise legislative language that

would clarify the FCC's authority to oversee Internet openness.



They became

hot topics of conversation after vet net neutrality proponent Google and

network Verizon agreed that specialized services should be allowed and

wireless broadband exempted from all but

the transparency principles, given wireless' different network

management characteristics and challenges like spectrum limitations and

more unpredictable loads.