Net Neutrality and the Chamber of Horrors

Chambers of commerce of various colors and sexual

orientations have banded together to highlight what they say are the

"stifling" effects the FCC's proposed network neutrality rules could

have on innovative broadband services.

The National Black Chamber of Commerce, the U.S. Hispanic

Chamber of Commerce and the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce are

holding a press conference Tuesday (Feb. 2) to talk about their filing at the

FCC on the issue.

The commission has proposed expanding and codifying its

network neutrality rules. The proposal has been supported by some

minority organizations, who argue that the rules are necessary to insure

equal access to a fundamental technology and economic opportunity, while other

minority groups have countered that the rules could discourage private

investment that would extend that technology to un-served and underserved

populations, which tend to be disproportionately minority and poorer

communities.