Net Neutrality Advocacy Day Planned

Network neutrality advocates have set Sept. 27 for their next coordinated protest of rolling back the Title II classification, as the Republican-majority FCC has proposed.



The July 12 network Day of Action was an online and FCC-centric protest, the Sept. 27 Day of Advocacy will be about facetime with policymakers, both on the Hill and at the FCC.



According to Public Knowledge, one of the backers of the protest, the September event will feature participants going to Capitol Hill to make their case, followed by "a Happy Hour to celebrate [their] hard work."



The next day the protest will move to the FCC for the monthly open meeting to "let the commissioners know how you feel about net neutrality."



