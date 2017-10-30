Net Neutrality Activists Plan Halloween-Themed Protest

Net neutrality activists in Halloween costumes plan to take to the streets of Washington around FCC headquarters Monday

morning (Oct. 30) to protest FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's plan to bury Title II.

A "series of actions" is planned, according to Tim Karr, senior director of strategy for Free Press, one of the groups involved.

Pai is expected to propose the rollback of the Title II common carrier classification for ISPs before the end of the year, a classification he says has discouraged online investment and innovation.

Karr says the actions include handing out Halloween candy, specifically Reese's Peanut Butter Cups--Pai has famously

brandished various size Reese's mugs at public meetings after a large Reese's mug he displayed drew the attention of, among others, HBO's John Oliver.

The activists also plan to hand out fliers with such Halloween-themed shots as: "Pai’s vendetta against Net Neutrality is built on a mountain of zombie lies" and "[a]s he gets ready to take away our online rights, Pai is terrified that the public is going to dig up more facts about Net Neutrality."