Net Activists Seek FCC Field Hearings

ACLU, Common Cause, Consumers Union and more than two dozen other groups have asked FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler to "get out of D.C."

No, they are not calling for his head. But they do want him to get outside Washington and hold some public hearings on the network neutrality rules he is preparing. The signatories to the letter are also among the groups supporting the Sept. 10 Internet Slowdown, a symbolic protest of any possible anticompetitive discrimination.

Wheeler has already scheduled net neutrality forums at the FCC, the first to be held next week. But the groups are urging him to meet face-to-face with Americans outside of Washington. The FCC has also received comments from over a million of those voices from across the country, voices Wheeler has suggested he has heard.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.