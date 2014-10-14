Net Activists Plan Rally Before Pai Field Hearing

Free Press said Tuesday that, along with Common Cause and Center for Media Justice, it is planning a rally outside the Oct. 21 network neutrality field hearing in College Station, Tex., hosted by Republican FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai.

The hearing is at 10 a.m., the rally at 9.

According to Timothy Karr, campaign director for Free Press, they have been pushing the FCC for months to host hearings on FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler's proposed new rules. "[As of now, this event is the only one of its kind on the calendar...[Commisssioner] Pa, who opposes Net Neutrality protections, is at least willing to hear from the public."

