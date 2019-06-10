Net Activists Plan ISP Dereg Anniversary Protests

Net neutrality activists are planning protests around Tuesday's (June 11) one-year anniversary of the FCC's Restoring Internet Freedom (RIF) order deregulation of internet access going into effect.

Senate Democrats are also trying to force a vote on the House-passed Save the Internet Act, which would restore the Title II-based no blocking, throttling or paid prioritization rules, plus a general conduct standard, that the RIF order eliminated.

In addition to protests, activists plan an "epic" daylong livestream during which they will read from the comments of Web users on the issue.

Fight for the Future, which is helping organize the event, said that Tumblr, Reddit, Mozilla, Github, Tinder, BoingBoing, Postmates, OK Cupid, Twitter, and Airbnb will be among those helping to "amplify" their net neutrality action. Also scheduled to be on the stream, said FFTF, are musician Kira Kosarin (Nickelodeon), Comedy Central comedian Mike Eagle, Reps. Ro Khanna and Peter Welch, and representatives from Consumers Union, Open Technology Institute, National Hispanic Media Coalition, Demand Progress, and the Center for Media Justice.

But wait, there's more. A petition will be delivered to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (also made part of the livestream). McConnell controls whether the House-passed Save the Internet Act is brought up for a vote in the Senate, something he has signaled isn't going to happen.

Since the U.S. Court of Appeals usually releases decisions on Tuesday's and Fridays, and court watchers are starting to look for a decision on Mozilla's challenge to the RIF internet access deregulation, it is at least possible the groups could have a big decision to either celebrate or excoriate Tuesday.