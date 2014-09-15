Net Activists Keep on Truckin' at FCC

Add the FCC to the sites of net neutrality activist events Monday, the deadline for final FCC comments on its proposed new Open Internet rules.

According to Fight for the Future and Namecheap (and they have pictures to prove it), they parked a video billboard across the street from the FCC's Washington headquarters to play a steady stream of videos advocating strong network neutrality rules.

The current proposal fall short in their estimation because it is not based in Title II common carrier protections for nondiscriminatory access and allows for paid priority beyond a baseline level of service to all.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.