Nelson Wades into the Cybersecurity Breach

Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) says he plans to introduce legislation to implement the President's call for setting a 30-day deadline for companies to inform consumers of data breaches.

In a speech at the Federal Trade Commission Monday (Jan. 12), the President said the administration was calling for the creation of the Personal Data Notification & Protection Act, legislation that would "clarify and strengthen" notification obligations for hacks of customers' personal information, including requiring breach notification within 30 days.

Nelson, the ranking member on the Senate Commerce Committee, was quick to follow the President's lead. He was calling it the Data Security and Breach Notification Act of 2015, but it would provide for the data breach security and notification the President is looking for.

