Neil Grace To Be Named Genachowski Spokesman

The FCC on Thursday announced that Neil Grace from Burson-Marsteller has been named as new spokesman for FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski.

He replaces Jen Howard, who left Jan. 14 for a senior communications post at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. In the interim, Rob Kenny had been acting press secretary, but he left for a senior post at D.C. public affairs firm Mercury.

Genachowski's senior counselor, Josh Gottheimer, is a former EVP, Worldwide, at Burson-Marsteller.

Grace's first day will be May 2.

The FCC also named Tammy Sun communications director and haed of the office of media relations. Grace and Sun will work together to handle media relations for the chairman.

Sun was most recently founder/CEO of Let it Shine, Inc., a New York-based strategic communications firm.

David Fiske, who had been head of the office of media relations, will be deputy director.