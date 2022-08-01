NCTC Says Some Independent Show Attendees Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

The National Content and Technology Cooperative said Monday that an unspecified number of people who attended the Independent Show conference in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, July 24-27 have tested positive for COVID-19.

“It has come to our attention that some of our Independent Show attendees have tested positive for COVID upon returning home,” NCTC said in an email message to members. “We are alerting you so you can take the proper measures to self-test and should you test positive, to ensure you are taking the proper precautions and following CDC recommended guidelines.”

The show was the first the organization, in partnership with ACA Connects, had held in person in two years. Highlights of the show included several panel discussions, the unveiling of the NCTC’s new name and the status of a pending MVNO wireless deal for member companies.

COVID continues to be a factor hanging over travel and big gatherings. Out of caution, the Television Critics Association switched a planned return to an in-person summer press tour to make it virtual. Attendees of the recent Comic-Con convention in San Diego, too, shared on Twitter that they went home with COVID.

“We take the safety of our members and staff seriously,” NCTC CEO Lou Borrelli said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are alerting attendees that we have received reports from a small number of attendees that they have tested positive so that others may be proactive in the care of themselves and their families. We will not share any specifics due to privacy and other legal regulations and concerns.”

Prior to the event, NCTC had estimated that 150 to 170 NCTC and ACAC member companies would send more than 300 staffers to the show, and more than 120 exhibiting companies would send more than 300 staff members. ■