NCTC Nears MVNO Deal for Membership
By Mike Farrell published
Co-op says new agreements will enable members to offer premium cellular plans at steep discounts
As it opens its flagship trade show in Orlando, Florida Monday, The National Content & Technology Cooperative said it is closing in on landing a partnership agreement with a still undisclosed carrier or carriers for mobile service for its more than 700 member companies.
NCTC first hinted at the deal last month. The agreement, expected to be similar to mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) deals struck between other cable and wireless service providers, would allow NCTC members to provide premium cell phone service to their customers at significant discounts by the fourth quarter.
In a press release, NCTC said that multiple suppliers will be incorporated into one program that is transparent to member subscribers.
“Mobile is increasingly crucial to many of our members who are seeking more options to meet the unique needs of their customers,” NCTC VP of Technology Innovation Jared Baumann said in a press release. “Like other benefits of NCTC membership, our new MVNO agreements will harness our collective buying power to drive value and ease of entry for members of all sizes. Now that NCTC is firmly in the mobile game, we can benefit operators and end-users across the country by offering the most competitive deals for high-quality services.”
The new MVNO agreements will allow operators to bundle MVNO services with broadband and other options, according to NCTC.
“Success in today’s complex and competitive market hinges on collaboration,” Baumann said. “Our new MVNO agreements align perfectly with the other group-based savings members already receive. Based on this, operators will be able to offer innovative new bundles and service offerings to their customers.” ■
