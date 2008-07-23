NCTA’s Vest Joins Time Warner

Steve Vest, senior vice president at the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, is joining Time Warner as senior vice president for global public policy, based in Washington, D.C.





Vest will join teh company Sept. 2, replacing Gail MacKinnon, who is moiving over to Time Warner Cable as Executive VP and chief government relations officer.

“As the leader of NCTA’s government-relations efforts, Steve has been a pleasure to work with and an invaluable asset to the cable industry over the past two years,” NCTA president Kyle McSlarrow said. “His move to Time Warner Inc. is a well-deserved opportunity and we wish him continued success. While the NCTA will miss Steve, the good news is that we’ll continue to work closely with him as he represents Time Warner Inc. in Washington.”