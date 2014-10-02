NCTA's Powell to FCC: Resist Covering Net with 'Dirty Quilt' of Title II

National Cable & Telecommunications Association President Michael Powell has a message for Capitol Hill, FCC chairman Tom Wheeler, himself a former NCTA president, and others: Congress got it right in the 1996 Telecommunications Act when it concluded that "regulations can be a barrier to competition and deployment of new technologies," like the Internet.

That lesson should inform the FCC's current consideration of new net neutrality rules, Powell said in a op ed in The Hill newspaper.

Powell said regulation discourages competitive entry; entrenches incumbents; discourages investment, except in entrenched incumbents; and "kills" innovation.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.