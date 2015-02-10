NCTA's Powell: Congress Should Settle Net Neutrality Debate

National Cable & Telecommunications Association president Michael Powell took to USA Today to make his case against Title II.

Powell's op-ed in the paper was paired with USA Today's editorial in support of FCC chairman Tom Wheeler's proposal for reclassification of Internet access service under the common-carrier regulatory regime.

The USA Today editorial board has concluded that Title II was the only way to avoid another court defeat of network-neutrality regs and that ISPs are uncompetitive companies that need the rules.

This story was originally published on Multichannel.com.