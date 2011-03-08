NCTA'sMcSlarrowExplains Support For NetNeutrality Order

National Cable & Telecommunications Association

President Kyle McSlarrow said in a letter to the Hill Monday that the

association supports the FCC's new network neutrality rules--ones he helped

negotiate--but primarily because they "largely" codify what cable

operators already do, provide at least some measure of regulatory certainty,

and beats the alternative of Title II classification.

"I believe the Order, reached after months of

negotiation and compromise, represented a good faith effort on the part of

Chairman Genachowski and his staff to accomplish those goals and avoid

those risks," McSlarrow wrote.

McSlarrow's letter was in response to one from House

Energy & Commerce Committee Republican leaders on whether the rules were

necessary, equitable and did anything to promote the economy or job creation.

McSlarrow said NCTA supported the rules,

which McSlarrow helped negotiate as a compromise from an original Title II

classification proposal, for four reasons: "1) it largely codifies the

status quo practices to which the industry has voluntarily committed; 2) it

contains helpful clarifying language around such issues as what constitutes

'reasonable network management;' 3) it provides greater certainty about our

ability to manage and invest in our broadband services today and those we may

deploy in the future ; and 4) the alternative of Title II regulation (which had

three likely FCC votes in support and was the only likely alternative), with

the attendant risks of unbundling and rate regulation, presented a stark and much

worse risk to continued investment and job creation."

McSlarrow suggested the regs would not boost the

economy or jobs, but would allow for continued investment, return on

investment, and job creation. At best, if administered "modestly,"

and with "regulatory humility," he suggested, the regs would

"promote continued investment and job creation."

But he also had a warning for the legislators. "if

implemented and enforced in ways that are more expansive than the plain

language of the Order supports, there could certainly be an adverse

economic impact by chilling the willingness to deploy new services," he

said.

"Continued" was the operative word in

all McSlarrow's responses about what the regs would do, making the

point that the industry would be doing these things without the regulations as

well. He reiterated that he thought the rules were "a solution in search

of a problem."

Asked whether it as fair that the regs apply to ISP's

but not Web companies cable competes with, McSlarrow said it was better to have

"a light regulatory touch for everyone in the Internet ecosystem,

than a heavy and counterproductive regulatory regime on part or all of the

Internet ecosystem."

House Republicans led by House Energy & Commerce

Committee chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.) and Communications Subcommittee

Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) have been unequivocal in their opposition to

the regs as unnecessary, an end-run around congressional authority and a

threat to jobs and investment. This week they plan to vote in the subcommittee

on a resolution to invalidate the rules.