NCTA: Wireless Should Not Get Net Neutrality Immunity

The National Cable &

Telecommunications Association (NCTA) says that while there is no

justification for regulating broadband Internet access service,

if the FCC chooses to do so, it must apply

those regs to wireless as well as wired broadband, but should not apply

them to managed services.

"Neither wireline nor

wireless broadband services should be subject to codified 'net

neutrality' rules," NCTA said in reply comments to the FCC Thursday. "[Nonetheless,] wireless broadband, like all other broadband

offerings, is an information service, and as such is no more or less

within the FCC's authority to impose net neutrality requirements as any

other broadband information service."

The organization added, "Given that

none of the adverse, much less apocalyptic, effects predicted by the

proponents of regulation have come to pass, there is no reason to adopt

any rules at this time -and, especially, no

reason to adopt rules that apply broadly to largely hypothetical

services other than broadband Internet access service that may be

offered by Internet service providers over their broadband facilities.

The latest round of comments provides further evidence

that the adoption of such rules is overwhelmingly likely to do more

harm than good."

NCTA said

there is nothing unique about wireless that justifies exemption, and

that if the FCC does want to give providers flexibility in managing

their networks, it should provide that flexibility to wired as well. It

pointed out that there is a wireless component to wired broadband in

homes with wireless routers.

"The overlap between wired and wireless networks will only increase as carriers deploy femtocells, which are small base stations that provide enhanced wireless coverage of the customer's premises and plug into the customer's wired broadband connection," the cable trade group said.

NCTA also

took aim at the wireless carriers' argument that the FCC lacks authority

to regulate them. While conceding what it said are the "legal

infirmities"

in the FCC's effort to regulate any broadband industry, wireless can

claim no unique legal immunity.

The FCC has

proposed codifying and expanding its network neutrality guidelines, but

the BitTorrent ruling has delayed any action while the commission

decides how to clarify its broadband oversight

authority. Thursday was the deadline for reply comments in its further

request for information on whether to apply those rules, if it can

codify them, to wireless broadband and managed services.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has said that wireless will be an increasingly important player in broadband.