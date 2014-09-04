NCTA: Wheeler Broadband Agenda Should Not Include Title II

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association says that FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler's broadband agenda speech Thursday in Washington is an argument for not imposing Title II regulations.

“Chairman Wheeler’s remarks about broadband competition underscore the importance of maintaining a light regulatory touch that encourages more investment from more companies," NCTA said in a statement.

In that speech, Wheeler praised that investment, but also suggested that preempting state laws limiting municipal broadband would also spur more competition.

