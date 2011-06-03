NCTA Wants to Join FCC in PoleAttachment Defense

The National Cable &

Telecommunications Association has signaled the U.S. Court of Appeals for the

D.C. Circuit that it wants to intervene in support of the FCC's pole attachment

ruling.

In a motion filed with the court

this week, NCTA said it had the right to intervene in the case because it

participated in the rulemaking and its members would be affected by it.

Various power companies have

challenged the FCC's April 7 decision

to lower the rates utility pole owners can charge for telecom service (which

has been as much as $20 per foot per year) to about the same as the cable rate

of about $7 per foot per year. The FCC also voted to boost wireless access to

poles and to set a deadline for utility companies to allow attachments. The

change will mean cable companies won't have to pay more for their telecom

offerings, either, which could mean hundreds of millions of dollars in savings.

Not surprisingly, the utilities

have opposed the move, and took that opposition to the D.C. Circuit, which has

jurisdiction over appeals of FCC decisions. They had argued that the FCC was

shifting the cost from telecom companies to its ratepayers.

The pole attachment decision was

one of a number of moves the FCC is making to spur broadband adoption by

removing what it sees as barriers to buildout.