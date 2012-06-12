NCTA Victory: Powell Praises FCC Viewability Decision

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association was

celebrating a big victory Tuesday with the FCC's decision to sunset the analog/digital

dual must-carry mandate for hybrid cable system

after a 6-month transition period.

"We commend Chairman Genachowski and other Commissioners for

the adoption of a forward-looking, pro-consumer order that will promote the

deployment of faster broadband and the expansion of new and exciting digital

services," NCTA President Michael Powell said in a statement following the

FCC's release of the order, which was voted late Monday in advance of the June

12 deadline after which the mandate would have sunset immediately. "With

the majority of all households now enjoying digital services, the cable

industry will maximize its bandwidth to provide innovative services that

connect consumers to things they care about most. And while some customers have

yet to make the transition to digital, cable providers will continue to work

hard to make that conversion as smooth as possible."

The FCC said in the order that key to making it work will be

sufficient notice to customers, provisions of converter boxes at no more than

$2 a month and no groundswell of complaint from viewers, which could

potentially trigger reinstatement of the analog carriage mandate on a

case-by-case basis.

Broadcasters had lobbied hard against the sunset, saying it

could adversely affect millions of viewers.