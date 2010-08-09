NCTA: Verizon/Google Principles Are Positive Sign

Comments were flying as fast as unimpeded bits and bytes

Monday after Google and Verizon outlined their meeting of the minds overnetwork neutrality principles. They were pretty much divided between industry

players who praised the fact that an agreement had been reached at all but

stopped short of endorsing it, and network neutrality backers who saw it as a

backroom deal to carve up the Internet.

National Cable & Telecommunications Association spokesman

Brian Dietz had no comment on the specifics of the announcement, which included

allowing managed services and not applying most of the principles to wireless

broadband delivery, but he saw the agreement as a signal of a possible wider

agreement.

"[I]t is a positive sign that two companies with divergent

views on the need for regulation can reach agreement on this complicated set of

issues. We remain focused and committed to exploring a targeted legislative

framework that can be applied more broadly across all industry players. The

Google-Verizon announcement shows that it is possible for compromise and that

we can reach a constructive solution."

While the FCC announced last week it was ending talks it had hosted

among major players in the network neutrality debate, including representatives

of Verizon, Google and NCTA, those parties are free to continue to talk on

their own. Verizon and Google top execs said Monday they had reached out to

those other players to fill them in on the agreement and sources speaking on

background suggested the FCC would continue to reach out to stakeholders, who

would continue to talk among themselves, about a wider agreement on openness

principles.

AT&T, another company in those talks, agreed that Verizon and

Google had built a bridge, but did not say whether it would take AT&T where

it wanted to go on the issue. "We're not a party to this agreement, but will

examine it closely," said Claudia Jones, AT&T VP of public affairs and

media relations. "We remain committed to achieving a consensus solution to

the net neutrality issue, either with the FCC or with the Congress. In

that sense, the Verizon-Google agreement demonstrates that it is possible to

bridge differences on this issue."

Andrew Schwartzman, SVP and policy director of Media Access

Project, said that the fact that wireless would not be subject to the

principles (with the exception of a customer transparency principle) made the

agreement a "non-starter," adding that it raised more questions than

it answered.

He also took issue with the "actual consumer harm"

standard for the FCC's case-by-case enforcement of the principles, saying that

showing would be virtually impossible to make. He also suggested the fine was

little more than a tiny slap on a huge wrist. "[A] cap on fines at $2

million dollar fine is a rounding error on the balance sheet for companies like

Verizon."

FCC Commissioner Michael Copps, who has pushed the FCC to

reclassify broadband transmission under Title II common carrier regs, was not

assuaged by the companies' commitments. "Some will claim this announcement

moves the discussion forward," he said in a statement. "That's one of

its many problems. It is time to move a decision forward-a decision to reassert

FCC authority over broadband telecommunications, to guarantee an open Internet

now and forever, and to put the interests of consumers in front of the

interests of giant corporations."

A spokesperson for FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski had no comment

on the proposal or the assertion by top Google and Verizon executives that the

chairman had been briefed on their proposal and that the FCC would comment on

it.

Free Press, which along with Copps has pushed the FCC to assert

authority over broadband, suggested the principles was an 800 pound gorilla in

sheep's clothing. "Google and Verizon can try all they want to disguise

this deal as a reasonable path forward," said Free Press political advisor

Joel Kelsey, "but the simple fact is this framework, if embraced by Congress

and the Federal Communications Commission, would transform the free and open

Internet into a closed platform like cable television. This is much worse than

a business arrangement between two companies. It's a signed-sealed-and-delivered

policy framework with giant loopholes that blesses the carving up of the

Internet for a few deep-pocketed Internet companies and carriers."

In a statement, The Writers Guild of America East called the

agreement a "semantic sleight of hand seeks to prioritize online content,

granting privilege and advantage to those content creators with deeper pockets

who would like nothing better than to destroy the concept of net

neutrality." WGAE President Michael Winship and Executive Director Lowell

Peterson condemned what they called the "creative magic" with which

the companies had divided the online world into the "public Internet"

and "additional differentiated online services."

The Google/Verizon framework would have Congress put teeth into

the FCC's four Internet openness principles, plus the two additional ones--on

nondiscrimination and transparency--that the FCC is proposing in its rulemaking

on network neutrality. But the Google/Verizon principles would also say that

so-called managed services, or online alternatives to the public Internet, were

not a violation of openness. In such cases, content providers would be able to

pay a premium to deliver broadband-hungry services like medical imaging or 3D,

HD video, via those alternative online routes. There would be no paid

prioritization of traffic on the public Internet, and the managed services

could not be used as work-arounds or come at the expense of performance of

traffic on that public Internet, with the FCC charged with monitoring that

environment.

One member of Congress who weighed in Monday didn't like the idea.

Rep. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.), said the agreement simply spotlighted the need for the FCC to step in and take charge. "This afternoon's announcement from Google and Verizon falls far short of the net neutrality principles necessary to protect consumers online,: he said in a statement. "I'm disappointed that such esteemed leaders would put forward a policy proposal that fails to protect the very foundation of the Internet's success - open access for all. Many of us have been warning for a number of years that broadband service providers would begin to use a lack of net neutrality regulations to prioritize their increasingly diverse business offerings and content, thereby jeopardizing open Internet access. Today's announcement is one more reason that the FCC must act to reclassify broadband and protect consumers online."

The SaveTheInternet coalition, which includes Moveon.org, Free

Press and others, said the "pact" would turn the FCC into a

"toothless watchdog" chasing complaints it could do nothing about.

"They are promising Net Neutrality only for a certain part of the Internet, one that they'll likely stop

investing in," said the group. "But they are also paving the way for

a new 'Internet' via fiber and wireless phones where Net Neutrality will not

apply and corporations can pick and choose which sites people can easily view

on their phones or any other Internet device using these networks."

Verizon CEO Ivan Seidenberg told reporters Monday that if there

was one thing the company had learned from working with Google over the past

few months on the issue, was that there were ways to monetize the public

Internet that went beyond their initial understanding. He insisted that managed

services would not drain investment in that public Internet. The term

"public Internet" was used several times in the Google/Verizon press

conference, establishing a rhetorical demarcation between the Internet, where

paid prioritization would not be allowed, to the managed services where it

could be.