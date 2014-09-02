NCTA: Title II Would Be Disaster

As the FCC prepares to weigh in on new open Internet rules, the National Cable & Telecommunications Association wants to make clear that overregulation would be risky business.

Taking a page from some of the net neutrality regulation fans in Silicon Valley, NCTA's home page was given over to a redirect to more information on the issue of Internet regulation.

"Unable to connect," said a white box on the NCTA site Tuesday with an accompanying yellow warning triangle. "You can find anything on the Internet except a good reason to regulate it like a public utility."

