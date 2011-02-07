NCTA: Time ToReform Wasteful USF

The National

Cable & Telecommunications Association gave a shout-out to the FCC's plan

to vote on a Universal Service Reform regime at its Feb. 8 meeting, saying it

was high time it reformed a system riddled with waste and inefficiency.

Cable operators

are principally concerned about billions in subsidies they argue are currently

going to underwrite existing competition.

In a blog

posting, NCTA EVP

James Assey said FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski's speech Monday

outlining some of that plan was "a welcome sign that the FCC is serious

about reform."

The fund

subsidizes primarily phone service to areas where the cost is too high to make

it cost-effective to private industry, but the FCC is migrating that support

from traditional phone to the new communications lifeline, broadband.

NCTA was

particularly happy with Genachowski's pledge of greater fiscal

responsibility, and the suggestion that future support would go to a single

provider and only in markets where a marketplace solution has not materialized.

Assey also

applauded the chairman's pledge of greater accountability. "As the

Chairman noted, any broadband support program must start with a clear goal -

bringing service to unserved areas - and must include increased

disclosures about the operating performance and financial condition of

recipients that are designed to achieve the goal of providing broadband

access," said Assey.

Genachowski outlined

the FCC's planned Universal Service Reforms in a speech at the Information Technology

and Innovation Foundation in Washington Monday.

Broadband

infrastructure deployment is not where it needs to be, said the chairman, a

race the country can't afford to fall behind in. "Moving forward slowly in

these areas is moving backward in our global economy," he said.

The FCC made

USF reform part of the national broadband plan. The chairman said Monday that

would come in two stages. The first will be making changes to intercarrier

compensation rules (for payments between companies for interconnection) and

gradually reducing those payments while moving funds to support broadband

connection in "unserved" areas.

He said the

Notice of Proposed Rulemaking the FCC will vote on will including cost-controls

and limits to annual expenditures, reporting requirements and performance

goals.

The second

stage would be to consolidate existing support mechanisms into the new Connect

America broadband support fund.

The chairman

signaled the FCC is not ready to tackle the issue of who contributes to the

fund and how much.

The chairman

invoked a Republican, rather than Democrat, when talking about Capitol Hill

support for reforming the USF fund. He pointed out in his speech that Lee Terry

(R-Neb.), who is chairman of the House Energy & Commerce Oversight

Subcommittee, and has been a critic of the FCC in other areas, has said that

the USF system is broken.