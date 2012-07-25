NCTA: Tennis Channel Decision Is 'Dangerous' Path

The National Cable and Telecommunications Association said

Wednesday that the commission's decision to uphold Tennis Channel's program

carriage complaint against Comcast takes the commission down a "dangerous

and unnecessary regulatory path."

The FCC concluded that Comcast, NCTA's largest member, had

discriminated against the channel in favor of its owned Golf and NBC Sports Net

channels and ordered the company to provide equal treatment, which means

comparable tiers and compensation, to all those channels.

"For the first time, the full commission has intervened

to rewrite a private, arms-length contract and dictate the terms and conditions

of carriage for a particular programming network," said NCTA in a

statement.

"The carriage agreement at issue gave Comcast the right

to carry the Tennis Channel on a separate sports tier to provide its customers

with additional choice of video programming packages. The government has now

abrogated that contract, midterm, by finding that Comcast 'discriminated'

against the Tennis Channel by not carrying it on a more widely purchased tier

that carries two Comcast-affiliated channels that also happen to carry sports

programming," NCTA said.

"Forcing a cable operator not only to carry a particular

program network but to include it in a particular tier or package of channels

directly interferes with the operator's constitutionally protected right to

select and package programming in the manner that, in its editorial discretion,

best meets the interests and demands of its customers. In today's highly

competitive marketplace, it is difficult to see how the government can justify

this content-based trampling on the right of free speech and the freedom of

contract."

The FCC said in its ruling, a 3-2 vote on party lines, that

its carriage remedy did affect cable's editorial discretion in how it placed

channels, but did not affect the underlying content, and so was only subject to

intermediate First Amendment scrutiny.

Comcast has pledged to challenge the decision in court.