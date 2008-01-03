NCTA Taps Top Democratic Staffer Assey

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association hired a top Democratic congressional staffer to help make the case for cable-friendly policies in Washington.

James M. Assey Jr., former senior Democratic counsel to the Senate Commerce Committee, was named executive vice president, effective Feb. 1. He will be second-in-command to NCTA president Kyle McSlarrow and succeeds David Krone, who joined Comcast as senior VP, corporate affairs.

Assey's Commerce Committee resume includes telecommunications counsel to former Sen. Ernest Hollings (D-S.C.) and most recently top media and communications counsel to Committee chairman Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii).