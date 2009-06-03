NCTA Taps Sonya Wendell

NCTA has tapped a long-time Democratic staffer and advisor to join the association as VP, government relations.



Sonya Wendell, who comes aboard June 8. has been a legislative assistant to Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) since July 2007. She has been handling consumer protection and telecommunications issues for the senator, who is a member of the Senate Commerce Committee.



Before joining McCaskill's team, Wendell worked for another familiar name in communications circles, Rep. Bart Stupak (D-MI), a member of the House Communications Subcommittee as legislative assistant and director.



Her resume also includes stints with Senator Tom Harkin (D-IA) and former Rep. Richard Gephardt (D-MO).