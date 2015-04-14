NCTA Suing FCC Over Network Neutrality Rules

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association filed a lawsuit against the FCC's Title II ISP reclassification Tuesday.

NCTA has called that reclassification a disaster that will stifle investment and could lead to rate regulation through the back door of case-by-case reviews.

The rules were approved Feb. 26 and published Monday, April 13, in the Federal Register, triggering a 10-day window for suits that want to be in a lottery to choose the appeals court hearing the case—if suits are filed in more than one court.

