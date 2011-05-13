NCTASaysRUSShould Stop Broadband Loans Until Rules Are Fixed

Cable operators have advised the Department of Agriculture's

Rural Utilities Service that it needs to fix its rules for handing out

broadband development loans under the Broadband Loan Program and should

stop handing out the money until that happens.

In a filing with the Department of Agriculture on interim

rules for the program, which is distinct from the broadband loans RUS

handed out as part of the stimulus package NCTA argued that the interim

rules won't stop RUS' practice of giving out

funding to areas where broadband is already provided by cable operators and

others.

NCTA's issue with both the ongoing loan program and the

one-time stimulus package broadband funding was that it was going to

overbuild service where it was already provided, or essentially

government-subsidized service that hurts their members.

"Unless RUS

makes significant changes to the interim rules," said NCTA in the filing,

"we are concerned that this pattern of conduct could continue

unabated."

NCTA argues that the rules should require RUS

to put a priority on areas where 100% of the households are unserved

and its second priority on where more than 75% of the households are

unserved.

For determining unserved, it says, RUS

should use existing FCC and National Telecommunications & Information Administration

records, not RUS public notices, and

include those that are planning to provide service in the "near future."

NCTA also argues that RUS

should no longer treat companies getting support from the Universal Service

Fund or intercarrier compensation as though that was the same as

money from customers. "That approach, in which repayment of RUS loans

depends on perpetuating existing FCC subsidy regimes in their current form and

at their current level, is fraught with problems."

The FCC currently has plans to reform the Universal Service

Fund and is looking at possible changes to intercarrier comp as well.

"Until such changes are made, RUS

should not award any new loans under the interim rules," NCTA said.