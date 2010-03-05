NCTA Pushes For AWARE Net Education Act

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association has

joined with a host of other companies and trade groups to push for swift House

action on an online education bill.

In a letter being circulated March 5, cable and telephone

operators joined with academics and Common Sense Media, among others, to

support the Adolescent Web Awareness Requires Education (AWARE) Act (HR 3630).

The

bill, introduced last fall, provides grants for an Internet crime and

cybercrime awareness and prevention program, particularly efforts related to

protecting kids.

"Congress can most immediately and effectively impact

potential online risks by enacting Internet safety and digital media literacy

measures in schools to prevent harm from occurring in the first place,"

the groups wrote in a letter to the leadership of the House Judiciary

Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism & Homeland Security. "We know that

infusing basic online safety and digital citizenship messages for all students

at the K-12 level is critical," they said. The subcommittee held a hearing

last fall on cyber-bullying.

"We strongly support swift passage of H.R. 3630, the

Adolescent Web Awareness Requires Education Act of [the bill]," they said.

"This urgently needed legislation will equip parents and teachers with

tools to teach children how to safely, securely and ethically use the Internet.

It will also support peer-driven Internet safety initiatives and develop public

education campaigns to promote awareness of online risks and improve the health

of young people."