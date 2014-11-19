NCTA Praises House Passage of STELAR

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association praised the House's passage of the STELAR satellite reauthorization Wednesday and pushed the Senate to follow suit, though it is unclear how easy that will be.

Cable operators had pushed for more retrans reforms in STELAR (or STAVRA as the Senate bill was called), but appeared satisfied with the product.

"Action today by the House of Representatives in passing H.R. 5728, the STELA Reauthorization Act, again demonstrates the bipartisan consensus around targeted and meaningful video reforms," said NCTA in a statement.

