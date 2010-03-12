NCTA Outlines Seven Consumer Principles For FCC

Cable operators have counted the ways in which they don't

want the FCC to mandate a one-size-fits-all device to turn TV sets into

multimedia--cable, broadcast, Internet--players.

Actually, the National Cable & Telecommunications

Association put it positively, outlining in a letter to the FCC the seven

"consumer principles" its members were committed to in order to

achieve the FCC's goal of a competitive retail market in video devices, and one

that helps drive broadband adoption by melding cable and Internet video.

"Our industry is committed to providing content to

consumers where and when they want it, on all possible consumer devices, and

for those devices to be innovative platforms for new applications," wrote

NCTA President Kyle McSlarrow.

To that end, said the cable trade group, the best route is

not a government requirement that "all devices include the same features

for all consumers." In fact, there could be many paths, said NCTA, which

the FCC should avoid foreclosing, though the government will need to make sure

that any copyright protections on online content on computers extends to their

delivery over a TV set.

These could include, for instance, set-back boxes, gateways,

network interface units, or delivery from the "cloud" without the need for any

dedicated receiving device.

McSlarrow was hitting all the right notes in his letter,

with its several references to consumers and its invocation of innovation. Both

are high on the list of the letter's recipient, FCC Chairman Julius

Genachowski.

The NCTA's proposed consumer principles are:

"1. Consumers should have the option to purchase video

devices at retail that can access their multichannel provider's video services

without a set-top box supplied by that provider.

2. Consumers should also have the option to purchase video devices at retail

that can access any multichannel provider's video services through an interface

solution offered by that provider.

3. Consumers should have the option to access video content from the Internet

through their multichannel provider's video devices and retail video devices.

4. Consumers should have the option to purchase video devices at retail that

can search for video content across multiple content sources, including content

from their multichannel provider, the Internet, or other sources.

5. Consumers should have the option to easily and securely move video content

between and among devices in their homes.

6. Consumers should be assured the benefits of continuous innovation and

variety in video products, devices and services provided by multichannel

providers and at retail.

7. To maximize consumer benefits and to ensure competitive neutrality in a

highly dynamic marketplace, these principles should be embraced by all video

providers, implemented flexibly to accommodate different network architectures

and diverse equipment options, and, to the maximum extent possible, serve as

the basis for private sector solutions, not government technology mandates."