NCTA Outlines Potential Title II Tax Hikes

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association wants the FCC to know just how much of a state and local tax hit Title II reclassification could mean to cable operators and their customers.

That is in addition to additional Universal Service Fund fees and FCC regulatory fees, which also wind up on cable bills.

In a follow-up to a meeting between NCTA executive VP James Assey and FCC general counsel Jonathan Sallet, Assey drilled down on the issue to three key types of tax: property taxes, transaction-based taxes, and income, franchise and gross receipts taxes.

