NCTA, Others Lay Out Preferred Cybersecurity Bill Ground Rules

As the House prepares to take up cybersecurity legislation

as early as next week, the National Cable & Telecommunications Association

has joined with CTIA and other associations to spell out for Congress their

baseline for any bill.

In a letter to House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) and

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), NCTA et al. said that cybersecurity

legislation should: 1) Improve information sharing and liability protections;

2) ensure industry liability protection from lawsuits or government use of

information to regulate other activities; 3) more cybersecurity R&D; 4)

update information security laws and better secure government computers; 5)

increase public awareness of the threats and education about good cyber

"hygiene" and 6) increase public-private collaboration.

"Cyberthreats change so quickly that any legislation

must also protect the ability of the private sector to be fast and agile in the

detection, prevention, mitigation, and response to cyber-events that can have

national or global impact," they argued.

That means one of the elements that should not be in the

legislation is government-overseen cybersecurity standards for industry that

cable operators and others have argued would reduce that flexibility and be

ineffective against targets and technology that move faster than Congress can

legislative against.

"Policymakers should not complicate or duplicate

existing security-related industry standards with government-specific standards

and bureaucracies," they argue. Also joining in the letter were US

Telecom, the Telecom Industry Association, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and

associations representing the real estate, gas, railroad, chemical and banking

industries.