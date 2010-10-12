NCTAOpposes Net Neutrality Rules

The National

Cable & Telecommunications Association (NCTA) has split the

difference between those who want the FCC to apply its network

neutrality rules to wireless broadband and specialized services

(the Open Internet Coalition, for example), and those who want the FCC

to apply them to neither (AT&T).

In comments

filed at the FCC Tuesday, NCTA said that the FCC should not expand and

codify its network neutrality rules, period. But if it does, the cable

trade group says, it should apply them only

to a "clearly defined broadband Internet access service" and not a

managed service, which is not delivered via the public Internet.

And NCTA

argues that what is sauce for the wired ISP ought to be sauce for

wireless broadband providers. NCTA says it would be "arbitrary and

capricious" to apply rules to wired ISPS while exempting

wireless gateways, not to mention, though NCTA actually did, that it

would provide a regulatory advantage to the wireless providers.

And

extending the comparison, NCTA said that the same net neutrality rules

should also apply to search engines and other content gateways,

particularly transparency and disclosure rules the FCC has

proposed adding to its current four Internet openness principles.

The FCC

proposal has was made last fall, but the BitTorrent court decision

calling its broadband regulatory authority into question has delayed

action. FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has the necessary

three votes for approval.