NCTA: One-Size Set-Tops Don't Fit All

The cable industry is participating in at least 10 different

projects to advance the FCC's goal of integrating video delivery systems via

set-top devices to make it easier for consumers to access a range of content on-air

and online over their TVs.

The FCC is looking to spur broadband deployment by

leveraging the 99% penetration of TV sets vs. about 75% for computers.

In reply comments to the FCC on the national broadband plan

and the set-top inquiry, the National Cable & Telecommunications

Association argued that given those diverse initiatives, the FCC should not

rush to adopt a "standardized gateway" to deliver all multichannel

video programming to the home.

"Proposed mandates on MVPDs to reinvent their platforms

to use a one-size-fits-all, consensus technology would slow or stifle the

development of diverse technologies and services that drive competition,

innovation, and expanded choice for consumers," the group argues.

NCTA is pushing for a full-blown notice of inquiry on

set-tops before the FCC does anything, driven in part by the failure of the

FCC's ban on integrated set-tops to sport a retail market in the boxes.

NCTA says a gateway should be part of the discussion, but no

specific one should be mandated in an immediate rulemaking. That, said the

group, would be picking technology "winners and losers," which

Congress has advised against.

The market has already spoken, says NCTA, and millions of

network-connected devices are allowing multiple solutions to compete against

each other.