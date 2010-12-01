NCTA: Net Neutrality Order Is Imperfect But Fair Resolution

Industry player reaction was

guardedly supportive Wednesday of the FCC's proposed network neutrality

order vote, scheduled for Dec. 21.

That is not a surprise since they were in on

discussions and had been looking to head off Title II reclassification of

broadband access--the proposed order is based on Title I (information

services), not Title II (common carrier), authority.

The National Cable & Telecommunications

Association, which was at the table when the FCC was hammering out the Title I-based

compromise proposal, called it an imperfect but acceptable route to the shared

goal of network openness, though it continued to maintain that no FCC action

was needed.

"While not perfect from our point of view and

in the absence of further action by Congress, we believe that it is a fair

resolution of this set of issues and that it is proposed in a way that achieves

our essential and shared objectives: preserving the openness of the

Internet and the incentives to invest and innovate for the benefit of

consumers," said NCTA President Kyle McSlarrow.

McSlarrow pointed to NCTA's

understanding of some key points in the order. They included the recognition of

usage-based pricing and no ban on specialized services. McSlarrow said the

order essentially codifies the industry's existing code of conduct. But he

also reserved the right to "vigorously challenge" new rules

"should the order change in any material way from our understanding."

AT&T reiterated that it thought Congress

should be the one clarifying the FCC's broadband authority, and the FCC

didn't need to step in. But it did say that if the FCC was stepping in, it

was generally pleased with the direction of the order, though it would reserve

final comment for the final order--commissioners still have three weeks to

weigh in and propose changes. "Obviously, AT&T's strong preference

would be for the FCC to refrain from any regulation in the Internet

space," said AT&T senior EVP Jim Cicconi, who has been one

of the stakeholder representatives at FCC discussions about the compromise

order.

"We feel the industry's track record, the

utter absence of any specific ongoing problem, and the state of the economy all

argue for regulatory restraint," he said. "We also believe, based on

jurisdictional concerns, that the issue should rightly be deferred to the

Congress, a view also expressed by a bipartisan majority of that body."

But given that the FCC has decided to proceed,

"we are pleased that the FCC appears to be embracing a compromise solution

that is sensitive to the dynamics of investment in a difficult economy and

appears to avoid over-regulation."

What AT&T likes about the proposal, he said,

was that it appeared to "avoid onerous Title II regulation; would be

narrowly drawn along the lines of a compromise we have endorsed previously;

would reject limits on our ability to properly manage our network and

efficiently utilize our wireless spectrum; would recognize the capabilities and

limitations of different broadband technologies; would ensure specialized

services are protected against intrusive regulation; and would provide for a

case-by-case resolution of complaints that also encourages non-governmental

dispute settlement."

The compromise was one hammered out by House

Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Henry Waxman (D-Calif.), on which the

chairman's network neutrality proposal is based.

Verizon was somewhat less sanguine. Unlike the

Waxman proposal, which had a two-year sunset, there is no sunset of the FCC

network neutrality regs in the chairman's proposal, senior FCC officials

confirm. Verizon had wanted the sunset to remain. Saying "if' the FCC

decides to act on network neutrality, Verizon EVP Tom Tauke, himself a

former congressman, said it should "consider the framework of the Waxman

proposal, including its sunset provision. The FCC's

authority to act in this area is uncertain, and Congress has indicated a strong

interest in addressing this issue; interim rules would encourage congressional

action, while showing appropriate deference to Congress."

Like Cicconi, Tauke said he would reserve

judgment until the draft order is made public, but he did say, "In this

fast-moving marketplace, inappropriate regulation can be very harmful to

consumers, companies, and the ability of this industry to create jobs, provide

new services, and be an engine for economic growth. That is why it is so

important that policymakers get this right."

While the wireless industry would have preferred

not to have any net neutrality conditions applied, it suggested it could live

with the FCC's proposal only to apply non-blocking and transparency regs, while

monitoring the industry's progress and reserving the right to revisit that

decision.

"Although we have not seen the specific language of the Chairman's

proposal, in his remarks, Chairman Genachowski emphasized the appropriateness

of recognizing differences between fixed and mobile broadband," said CTIA

President Steve Largent. "While we maintain our belief that any action in

this area is unnecessary in the dynamic and rapidly evolving wireless

environment, we understand and are pleased that the proposed rules have moved

away from broad Title II regulation and toward a more tailored approach that

recognizes the unique nature of wireless services. The wireless ecosystem moves

at a startling pace, and if new rules are adopted, they should be reviewed in

two years."