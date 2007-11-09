NCTA Needs New Head for Cable in the Classroom

Helen Soulé, head of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association's Cable in the Classroom initiative, is leaving that post.

NCTA president Kyle McSlarrow praised Soulé for raising the visibility of CIC, including its annual Leaders in Learning Awards, and helping to promote parental-control and online-safety initiatives.

"We value her leadership and are grateful for her contribution to the success of Cable in the Classroom," he said in a statement Friday.

No replacement has been found, but in the interim, McSlarrow and senior vice president of communications Rob Stoddard will oversee CIC activities.