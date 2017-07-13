NCTA Names Joanna McIntosh Senior VP of Government Relations

Joanna McIntosh, executive VP for global policy and external affairs at the Motion Picture Association of America, is joining NCTA: The Internet & Television Association as senior VP of government affairs, starting in September.

She will report to NCTA president Michael Powell.

In addition, Cliff Riccio, VP and senior legislative strategist, has been named deputy of the government relations department.

McIntosh's resume includes stints in government relations at Verizon and posts at AT&T and the Markle Foundation.

“I’m thrilled to have such a well-regarded and expert advocate as Joanna join NCTA,” said Powell in a statement. “Her extensive experience and knowledge of the issues that are critical to this industry and the American economy will help ensure that we remain an effective and constructive voice in Washington, D.C. I’m equally excited to have Cliff take on a bigger leadership role at NCTA. Joanna and Cliff will be a great leadership team.”