NCTA Names General Session Speakers

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association has announced a lineup of A-list execs, policymakers and shapers as general session speakers for the Cable Show from April 29 to May 1 in Los Angeles.

Tuesday (April 29) speakers include A+E president and CEO Nancy Dubuc; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; Jerry Kent, chairman and CEO of Suddenlink; Rob Marcus, chairman and CEO of Time Warner Cable; John Martin, CEO of Turner Broadcasting; NCTA president Michael Powell; and ESPN president and Disney Media Networks co-chairman John Skipper.

Wednesday will feature Michelle Ashford, creator, writer, and executive producer of Showtime's ‘Masters of Sex’; Richard LaGravenese, cocreator, writer and executive producer, The Divide (WE tv); Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts; Kurt Sutter, creator, writer, producer and actor, FX's Sons of Anarchy; FCC chair Tom Wheeler; and David Zaslav, president and CEO, Discovery Communications

Thursday wraps up with Cox president Pat Esser; Rob Lloyd, president, development and sales, for Cisco; Josh Sapan, president and CEO of AMC Networks; and Matt Weiner, creator, writer, director and executive producer of AMC's Mad Men.