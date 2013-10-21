NCTA, MPAA Help Celebrate Free Speech Week

The National Cable & Telecommunications

Association and the Motion Picture Association of America are celebrating Free

Speech Week, which kicks off Monday, by co-hosting a discussion with iconic

First Amendment lawyer Floyd Abrams Oct. 22, moderated by Barbara Cochran, Curtis B.

Hurley Chair in Public Policy Journalism at the University of Missouri's School of Journalism.

MPAA Chair Chris Dodd is

chairman of the Free Speech Weed Advisory council and NCTA president Michael Powell

is a member of the council.

Abrams is a partner

in Cahill Gordon & Reindel and has argued numerous cases before the Supreme

Court, represented the New York Times in the Pentagon Papers case, and has

represented ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, Time Magazine, and others in trials and

appeals.

Free Speech Week,

always the third week in October, was founded by The Media Institute and

provides a forum for discussion/celebration of First Amendment freedoms. This

year's partners, in addition to NCTA and MPAA, include the

National Association of Broadcasters, USTelecom, the Consumer Electronics

Association, The Newspaper Association of America, Clear Channel, NPR, and

various colleges and Universities.

Organizers encourage

participants--schools, PTAs, companies--to display their support for First

Amendment rights by exercising them, from displaying a bumper sticker or yard

sign, to blogging, tweeting, debating or writing their legislator.

For more ideas on

celebrating Free Speech week, check out http://www.freespeechweek.org/.