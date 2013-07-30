NCTA, MPAA Back Rockefeller Violence Research Bill

In advance of the Senate Commerce Committee markup of a

violence research bill on Tuesday, the National Cable and Telecommunications

Association and the Motion Picture Association of America jointly expressed

their support for the bill, as well as pointing out that they are not waiting

around for the results to address the issue.

"We welcome further academic examination of the reasons

behind societal violence, as proposed by Senator Rockefeller, and will continue

to be productive partners in the conversation about culture in America,"

they said in a joint statement.

Both associations early on said they would be part of the

conversation about real world and media violence in the wake of the Sandy Hook

school shooting tragedy.

But the trade groups also made the point that they were

already engaged in providing more educational and parental control tools. "Our

industries have a longstanding commitment to providing parents with the

resources, education and tools they need to make appropriate family viewing and

entertainment decisions. In recent months, we have launched new tools that

provide guidance for families on TV and film ratings, TV parental controls, and

media literacy resources," they said. "We're also using new public

service announcements airing nationwide; in-theater public service advertising;

updated websites at TheTVBoss.org and FilmRatings.com; and a newly released app

for mobile use, The TV Boss."

The violence research bill requires the National

Academy of Sciences to direct the Federal Trade Commission, Federal

Communications Commission and Department of Health and Human Service to study

the impact of violent video games and violent video programming on children and

figure out if there is a causal connection between either and real-world

violence.