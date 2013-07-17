NCTA Lends Voice to Call for Patent Troll Legislation

The National Cable and Telecommunications Association has

joined with the Computer and Communications Industry Association and more than

four dozen other groups to ask House and Senate leaders on both sides of the

aisle to crack down on so-called patent trolls.

In

a letter to the Senate majority and minority leader and the speaker and

minority leader of the House, the groups called on Congress to curb the legal

abuses of parties that file "frivolous patent suits" that are gaming

the system with serious consequences for the U.S. economy.

"We seek reforms to the current system that would

significantly curb trolls' [formally 'patent assertion entities'] ability to

extort settlement demands from retailers, technology companies, small

businesses, financial services institutions, state and local government

entities, and many others who are today the targets of their outrageous

claims."

Using figures from a recent White House report, they said

that patent troll activity has quadrupled since 2005, costing the economy $80

billion in 2011 alone.

They point out that Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) chair of the

Senate Judiciary Committee, and Robert Goodlatte (R-Va.), chair of the House

Judiciary Committee, are both taking up the issue of comprehensive legislation,

but they are looking for strong support from leadership as well.

There is a growing consensus that now is the time to address

this issue," they said. That consensus has been much in evidence inside

the Beltway the past few months.

In May, the House Small Business Committee held a hearing on

the impact of patent trolls on small businesses. In their letter, the groups

point out that the trolls are increasingly targeting small and mid-sized

businesses, and not just tech firms.

The

president also issued an executive order last month outlining steps to try

to curb frivolous patent suits. Those included requiring patent applicants to

identify the ultimate corporate owner (real party in interest) of a patent and

asking Congress to come up with legislation.

On the Hill, Sen. Amy Klobuchar has called for more action

on stemming abuses. "From the Post-it Note to the Pacemaker, intellectual

property is critical to the success of businesses in Minnesota and across the

country," she said in a statement last month. "But too many bad actors are

bringing up frivolous patent claims, creating a drag on innovation for

companies of all sizes. I will continue to fight to improve our patent system

and ensure that it is used to promote innovation and protect intellectual

property."

Reps. Blake Farenthold (R-Texas) and Hakeem

Jeffries (D-N.Y.) last week introduced the Patent Litigation and Innovation

Act, which CEA says would "allow legitimate companies to protect their

patents, while discouraging abusive litigation."