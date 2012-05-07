NCTA Launches New Cable Branding Campaign
The National Cable & Telecommunications Association has
launched a new branding campaign to promote cable as a bundled service rather
than a video provider to TV sets.
The theme is "Cable. It's More Than TV. It's How
We Connect." The campaign will be focused on the Washington, D.C., market,
where NCTA is headquartered and where the government is currently promoting a
unified theory of communications over broadband. It will include cable,
broadcast, print, outdoor and Web advertising, as well as a microsite and
interactive app.
"Cable services provide millions of consumers with instant
access to unlimited possibilities. When you watch TV while checking your
Twitter feed and talking to a friend on the phone, cable is enabling all of
that to happen," NCTA President Michael Powell of the campaign's launch. "But
in today's overstimulated media environment sometimes we need to take a step
back and remember how this amazing environment is thriving."
The FCC is preparing to release its latest video competition
report on just how thriving and competitive it believes the communications
space to be.
