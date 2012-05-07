NCTA Launches New Cable Branding Campaign

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association has

launched a new branding campaign to promote cable as a bundled service rather

than a video provider to TV sets.

The theme is "Cable. It's More Than TV. It's How

We Connect." The campaign will be focused on the Washington, D.C., market,

where NCTA is headquartered and where the government is currently promoting a

unified theory of communications over broadband. It will include cable,

broadcast, print, outdoor and Web advertising, as well as a microsite and

interactive app.

"Cable services provide millions of consumers with instant

access to unlimited possibilities. When you watch TV while checking your

Twitter feed and talking to a friend on the phone, cable is enabling all of

that to happen," NCTA President Michael Powell of the campaign's launch. "But

in today's overstimulated media environment sometimes we need to take a step

back and remember how this amazing environment is thriving."

The FCC is preparing to release its latest video competition

report on just how thriving and competitive it believes the communications

space to be.