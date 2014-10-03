NCTA, ITIF, BFA, USTelecom: Waxman Hybrid Headed in Wrong Direction

Title II opponents were not flocking to the proposal by Rep. Henry Waxman (D-Calif.) that the FCC use both a stripped-down Title II AND Sec. 706 authority to underpin new network neutrality rules.

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association, Information Technology and Information Foundatio, Broadband for America, and US Telecom framed their opposition to the hybrid proposal in senatorial-like courtesy, but the message was clear: Thanks but no thanks, even a little Title II is too much.

"We appreciate Ranking Member Waxman’s thoughtful proposal in that it implicitly recognizes the onerous dangers of applying backward looking regulation to the Internet," said NCTA in a statement. "Nonetheless, the reclassification of broadband as a Title II service is unnecessary to provide consumers with reasonable network neutrality protections and will result in years of uncertainty and legal tussles. History has shown that forbearance is far from certain or quick and Title II advocates have already indicated their opposition to the type of forbearance that this approach suggests. At a time when the Internet economy is growing and thriving, regulatory uncertainty would only chill investment, innovation and the tremendous progress we’ve become accustomed to.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.