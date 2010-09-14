NCTA Gives Shout-Out to Boucher USF Bill

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association plans to

reaffirm its general support for the brand of Universal Service Fund (USF)

reform proposed by House Telecommunications Subcommittee Chairman Rick Boucher

(D-Va.).

That is according to a copy of the prepared testimony of NCTA EVP

James Assey for a Sept. 16 hearing in that subcommittee on the bill.

The

fund is paid into by telecom companies, including cable, to help pay for

providing telecommunications/information services where it is tough

geographically and/or economically to do so.

The bill is not perfect, Assey plans to point out, including

leaving questions about the ultimate size of the fund, but suggests H.R. 5828

is a compromise cable operators can live with and a good first step on the road

to fund reform.

One thing NCTA calls significant is that the bill funds deployment

of broadband without requiring it to be "classified or regulated as a

Title II telecommunications service."

There has been disagreement over whether the FCC has the authority

to migrate the fund from phone to broadband support in the absence of the

regulatory clarifying FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski says could be supplied by

his "third way" Title II approach, but NCTA has long argued that the

FCC has sufficient authority already.

Assey points out that one way to minimize the impact on consumers,

who pay for companies' USF contributions on their phone bills, is by

incentivizing the private sector via a regulatory climate that "promotes

private

sector investment and innovation by providing certainty and eliminating all

unnecessary regulatory burdens."

NCTA has argued that going the Title II route would do the

opposite.

Assey calls the bill a "sound first step" in modernizing

the fund, saying that it "recognizes that government subsidies are neither

necessary nor appropriate in competitive areas where the marketplace is

working," though NCTA would prefer the bill make that point a bit more

definitively by making broadband support "expressly limited to unserved

areas." As with the billions in broadband stimulus funding being handed

out, NCTA is concerned that government money will be used to underwrite

competition to existing cable broadband service rather than to those who have

no service at all.

The bill does include reducing or eliminating the high-cost fund

support in areas where more than 75% of households can get service from a

non-incumbent provider, but Assey says the bill should clarify that includes places

where at least two competitors can combine to reach that 75%, meaning that

there will still be choice among two providers, just not necessarily the same

two.

The FCC has made migrating the fund from phone to broadband a

priority in its National Broadband Plan, in the process addressing complaints

about waste fraud and the growth of the fund.